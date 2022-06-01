Warhammer 40K gets a delightfully retro Doom clone called Boltgun

Warhammer 40,000 is going retro in a new, Doom-esque, ’90s-inspired first-person shooter, called Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, which is coming to consoles and PC in 2023. Games Workshop and Auroch Digital announced their new Space Marine “boomer shooter” on Wednesday at the Warhammer Skulls showcase, revealing a nostalgia-infused trailer for Boltgun.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will put players into the armor of a Space Marine on a “perilous mission across the galaxy,” blasting Chaos Space Marines and daemons along the way. Pixels will fly in the blood-splattered, sprite-based shooter, which Games Workshop describes as a “hardcore experience” with “classic, frenetic FPS gameplay.”

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime next year.