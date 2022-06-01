Will Sprigatito evolve into a human man in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Still unclear

All of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starter Pokémon are very cute. But will they remain that way? That was the biggest question that came out of February’s Pokémon Presents broadcast. Sadly, The Pokémon Company hasn’t shared just what these three cuties will evolve into, but there is more information available. It just leaves out the crucial details.

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer, which debuted Wednesday, The Pokémon Company is highlighting Sprigatito, a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon;” Fuecoco, a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace;” and Quaxly, an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.” For one, Sprigatito can photosynthesize and Quaxly is very particular about keeping its head clean. Fuecoco, of course, loves to eat and is laid back, except when it comes to food.

Here’s the new information on Scarlet and Violet’s starters, straight from The Pokémon Company:

Sprigatito Capricious and attention seeking, it may sulk if it sees its Trainer giving attention to a Pokémon other than itself. When Sprigatito kneads and rubs with its forepaws, a sweet aroma is released that can mesmerize those around it. This aroma has therapeutic qualities and makes opponents lose their will to battle. The composition of its fluffy fur is similar to plants, letting it create energy by absorbing sunlight. It adds moisture to its fur by grooming itself, which aids its ability to photosynthesize. Category: Grass Cat Pokémon Type: Grass Height: 1’4” Weight: 9 lbs. Ability: Overgrow

Fuecoco Fuecoco is laid-back and does things at its own pace. It loves to eat, and it will sprint toward any food it finds with a glint in its eye. External heat is absorbed by the square scales on Fuecoco’s stomach and back, then converted into fire energy. These scales are always warm, and at times they can also grow very hot. Flickering atop Fuecoco’s head is fire energy that is leaking out from inside the Pokémon’s body. When Fuecoco gets excited, its head spouts more flames. Category: Fire Croc Pokémon Type: Fire Height: 1’4” Weight: 21.6 lbs. Ability: Blaze

Quaxly This serious-mannered Pokémon will follow in its Trainer’s wake. Quaxly is tidy, and it especially dislikes getting its head dirty. Its body is always glossy because the gel secreted by its feathers repels water and grime. The coif on its head is slicked back using a rich, moist cream, and it becomes unkempt when dry. It has strong legs and can swim without difficulty even in places with strong currents. In battle, it kicks its opponents swiftly and repeatedly. Category: Duckling Pokémon Type: Water Height: 1’8” Weight: 13.4 lbs. Ability: Torrent

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are slated for release on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Wednesday’s trailer reveal is the first big peek at the ninth-generation games since Pokémon Day in February. In addition to all this new information, players also got a look at new creatures — both legendary and non-legendary.