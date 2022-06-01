 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Diablo Immortal is out early on mobile

The game is available to download via the Apple App Store and Google Play

By Toussaint Egan
The classes of Diablo Immortal Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal, the latest entry in Blizzard Entertainment’s long-running dungeon-crawling franchise, is available to download now. Originally set to launch Thursday, June 2, the game is available to download and play a day earlier via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Originally announced as a mobile-only game, a Windows PC version of Diablo Immortal was unveiled earlier this year and is set to launch officially on Thursday. Diablo Immortal will feature cross-play between PC and mobile platforms, as well as allow players to change character classes mid-campaign while maintaining their overall progression.

First announced at BlizzCon 2018, the free-to-play massive multiplayer online game takes place between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 and will allow players to choose between six character classes, including classes from previous games like Barbarian, Wizard, and Necromancer, as they tear through the darkest corners and depths of Sanctuary in search of loot and glory.

Diablo Immortal will reportedly be unavailable to play in Belgium and the Netherlands due to gambling restrictions related to the game’s loot box system.

