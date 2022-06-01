The sixth annual Warhammer Skulls presentation will be streamed on Wednesday, showing off the best new Warhammer video games coming in 2022 and beyond. Franchise creator Games Workshop promises updates on the development of several highly anticipated new games, plus brand-new reveals. Fans will be able to watch the news unfold starting at 1 p.m. EDT on the Warhammer Twitch channel. The official Xbox YouTube channel is also carrying the stream.

Along with new announcements, the stream is expected to include information on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the cooperative shooter written in part by Black Library author Dan Abnett, as well as Space Marine 2. Also included in the fun will be Total War: Warhammer 3, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. Hosting the festivities will be actor Clive Standen, the voice of Space Marine 2’s Captain Titus.

Games Workshop has been releasing new tabletop sets at a breakneck pace in the first half of 2022, with new releases for Necromunda and Kill Team. A reboot of the Horus Heresy setting is also on the way to tabletops, presumably in June or July of this year. The video game offerings have also been thick and fast. The most recent offering, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters has also been met with rave reviews, including here at Polygon.