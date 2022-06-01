 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

HBO Max finally renews Our Flag Means Death for season 2

Nope, no date yet for the second season, it hasn’t even been written yet

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard broods against a vivid blue sky in Our Flag Means Death Photo: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

After months of fan anxiety over the cliffhanger ending and big emotions of David Jenkins’ pirate series Our Flag Means Death, HBO has finally announced that a second season of the show has been greenlit. The series has enjoyed a huge, enthusiastic, and thriving fandom since it launched in March, and those fans have kept the hashtag #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath trending on Twitter since early April, in an organized campaign calling for the story to continue. Given the show’s immense popularity and positive word-of-mouth on social media, those fans have been baffled over HBO’s lack of word about a second season. Apparently the company was waiting for the first day of Pride Month to make the announcement.

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death very loosely follows the story of real-life “gentleman pirate” Stede Bonnet (played on the show by Rhys Darby), who abandoned his family in the early 1700s, bought a ship, and declared himself a pirate captain. He traveled for a while with the notorious pirate Blackbeard (played by writer-director Taika Waititi). According to Jenkins, the show’s most central question is, “What was behind that relationship?”

Initially a kind of workplace comedy about incompetent pirates, Our Flag Means Death rapidly becomes a much more emotional story, not just about Stede and Blackbeard’s will-they-won’t-they relationship and their shared attempt to escape their pasts, but also about Stede’s crew and the bonds they form with each other — including multiple queer relationships of different kinds, which have earned the show accolades for its fearlessness and diversity.

No date has been set for the second season. Jenkins told Polygon in a recent interview that the season hasn’t been written yet. He says he thinks the story he wants to tell would take about three seasons, though. So whenever the second season does drop, expect an immediate, vocal cry for another renewal.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in June

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Questions we have after Obi-Wan episode 3

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sonic Frontiers gameplay shows a strangely empty open world

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Tell Me Why is free on Xbox and Steam for Pride Month

By Cass Marshall
/ new

World of Warcraft finally adds much-demanded undead elf options

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is the first CRPG in the grim, dark franchise’s history

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon