The Sims 4’s new expansion adds big, bad werewolves

The next add-on for The Sims 4 is going to get players into some hairy situations. A new game pack, Werewolves, includes the ability to create lycanthrope Sims and set up a part-time feral life in the new area of Moonwood Mill.

Maxis and Electronic Arts’ announcement didn’t give a deep dive on any features, but we got to see Sims transform into wolfpeople, hunt in packs, and get up to other cryptid activities with other werewolves around town. The Sims 4 already has vampires, and werewolves have been in other Sims games, so it makes sense they’d finally arrive in a new expansion.

Being a wolf has its own dangers and concerns, of course. Players will have to track the phases of the moon, deal with awkward transformations, and find new werewolf friends. Hopefully, you can have a werewolf who is also a social media influencer, so you can ask all of your fans to lycansubscribe.

The Sims 4 Werewolves is coming June 16 to the Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X versions of the life-simulation game.