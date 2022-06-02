 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Sony’s new State of Play livestream here

PlayStation promises 30 minutes of reveals and PSVR2 news

Sony is promising “nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation” as part of a new State of Play digital showcase coming Thursday, which you can watch right here. The latest State of Play livestream will kick off at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, and will be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

PlayStation fans can expect reveals from Sony’s third-party partners and a “sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2,” Sony said last Friday on its PlayStation Blog. One PSVR2 game confirmed to be present at June’s State of Play is Horizon Call of the Mountain, the Horizon Forbidden West virtual-reality adventure spinoff being developed by Firesprite and Guerrilla Games.

But there’s plenty more that could be there, including new looks at PlayStation games God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy 16, Little Devil Inside, Pragmata, and Stray. Plus, it’s been almost a year since Capcom announced Resident Evil Village’s expansion, so hopefully we’ll get some Resident Evil news as well.

