Everything announced at Sony’s new State of Play

The week that would have been E3 2022 is underway, and with the event canceled once again, video game companies are opting to host their own, more focused events. Sony’s State of Play, though often held throughout the year, is one of them.

Sony’s PlayStation broadcast kicked off Thursday on Twitch and YouTube, with announcements spanning Sony’s third-partner developers, as well as games in development for PlayStation VR2, like Horizon Forbidden West virtual-reality spinoff Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Missed the event? We’ve rounded up all the announcements coming out of Sony’s 30-minute State of Play presentation.

Capcom announced a Resident Evil 4 remake at the top of the State of Play on Thursday. A short cinematic trailer debuted alongside the release date: March 23, 2023.

Former PlayStation exclusive, Spider-Man: Remastered, is coming to Windows PC on August 12.

Major Horizon Forbidden West update

Guerilla announced a New Game+ mode, with other major updates, coming to Horizon Forbidden West on Thursday.

Developed by Guerilla and Firesprite, Horizon Call of the Mountain was shown for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation VR2, the next generation of the company’s original virtual reality headset.

The Callisto Protocol got a new creepy trailer during the State of Play. The game is slated to be released on Dec. 2.

Rollerdrome revealed

Rollerdrome, a stylish and violent rollerskating battler, was announced for release in August.

Eternights is an action game and a dating sim that’ll come out next year for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Other PSVR2 announcements

Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village have PlayStation VR2 content in development, according to the State of Play broadcast. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2 was announced for a 2022 release date, with a No Man’s Sky adaptation coming, too.

Square Enix’s next mainline Final Fantasy game is Final Fantasy 16, and the publisher shared new details during Sony’s State of Play broadcast. The nearly 3-minute trailer has dragons, fighting, and talks of war. It’s expected out in summer 2023.

Street Fighter 6 was announced in February 2022 with a short teaser trailer shown at a Capcom Pro Tour esports event. On Thursday, Capcom finally gave a proper look at the next entry in the Street Fighter franchise.

Tunic coming to PlayStation

Tunic will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Sept. 27.

Season: A letter to the future coming to PlayStation

Season: A letter to the future, an indie game from Scavengers Studio, will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC this fall.

BlueTwelve Studio’s cyberpunk cat game — which will let players do all sorts of cat activities, like knocking things over, licking their own butt, and destroying furniture — will be released on July 19 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. PlayStation Plus members will get it for no extra cost.