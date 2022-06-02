 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to Disney Plus this month

Doctor Strange’s latest adventure finally comes to streaming

By Toussaint Egan
Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez stand in a brick doorway in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Image: Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to streaming later this month. The film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will be available to stream on Disney Plus on June 22.

The 28th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Evil Dead director Sam Raimi sees the return of Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch), who teams up with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a mysterious teenage girl with the power to travel across the multiverse in order to prevent the imminent destruction of countless worlds. Along the way, Strange enlists the help of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, who sees America’s powers as a means to her own ends.

In our spoiler-free review, Polygon’s Susana Polo described the film as, “Sam Raimi’s House of Magical Spooks and Monsters,” one that leans on the strength of Doctor Strange’s many supporting appearances throughout the MCU by “packing the story full of as many other characters as possible, as early as possible in the story.”

