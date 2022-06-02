Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal set for June 8, may be coming to Steam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the direct sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is set to launch this October. In the lead up to its release, Infinity Ward and Activision announced Thursday that the worldwide reveal of the game would happen on June 8 at 10 a.m. PDT.

That’s not all; if a certain tweet from the official Steam Twitter account is any indication, the Windows PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might also be launching on Valve’s platform. (The game will also be available through Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net, according to a teaser image on that website.)

While past entries in the Call of Duty franchise have been available to purchase on Steam, with 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the series became exclusive to Battle.net on PC.

Polygon has reached out to Activision for comment and will update when the company responds.