Cyberpunk cat game Stray gets July release date

Solve puzzles by leaping, scratching, and pushing things off ledges

By Nicole Clark
Cats are nature’s lovable assholes. They knock things off tables, climb up precarious ledges, and do it all while looking cute and innocent. And during Thursday’s State of Play presentation, Sony shared new a trailer for the upcoming game Stray, developed by BlueTwelve Studio, where you get to play as a feline friend in a crumbling cyberpunk world. The game will be released on July 19.

The State of Play presentation trailer showcases the game’s cyberpunk setting from a cat’s-eye view. It’s a scary world out there for a cat — our hero lopes along abandoned subways, scales up apartment complexes, and walks across old construction sites, all while avoiding the wrath of creatures that look like rats, but even more frightening. Humans are few and far between, as humanoid characters appear to have digital screens for faces.

A trailer, released last year on July 29, dove into more feline antics. You use your “cat skills to solve puzzles and uncover mysteries along the way,” it said. In action, this looks like dropping buckets to jam window fans, pushing barrels off sills to break glass, clawing at vending machines, and doing a nice climby climb. Because it’s a cyberpunk game, the cat meets a little drone named B-12 and wears a rad-looking backpack vest with a screen on it.

Action appears to mostly consist of running, leaping, and kiting these ratlike enemies. B-12 comes in handy by giving the cat a way to fight back against them. There’s also some meowing. Which is good, since you’re a cat.

Stray is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

