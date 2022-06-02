 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next Dragon Age game

BioWare reveals a new title for the fourth mainline Dragon Age game

By Matt Leone
The logo for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Image: BioWare/Electronic Arts

BioWare announced its next Dragon Age game back in 2018, and on Thursday revealed its name: Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

According to a blog post on BioWare’s website, Solas, introduced in Dragon Age: Inquisition, is the titular Dread Wolf and the game’s antagonist. Invoking Solas “no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go,” BioWare says. The post says:

Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people … or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity — a player of dark and dangerous games.

As BioWare points out, it teased the character’s return back during the game’s announcement in 2018, yet it says that the game won’t require existing knowledge of the series for new players wanting to jump in. BioWare says in the post that it will share more details on the game “later this year.”

Publisher Electronic Arts and BioWare have not communicated a release date or platforms for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Since it first revealed the fourth mainline Dragon Age game, BioWare has released concept art of the project and a brief video teaser. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is reportedly a single-player game, with a planned multiplayer component cut early in development.

