Will Arnett is Sweet Tooth in the live-action Twisted Metal TV show

The actor will be trading in Legos and magic tricks for clown makeup and vehicular carnage

By Toussaint Egan
new
An illustration of the character Sweet Tooth from the video game series Twisted Metal. Image: Peacock

Will Arnett will star in Peacock’s live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal, based on the vehicular combat game series. Arnett is set to play and voice Sweet Tooth, a hulking killer in a ghoulish clown mask who prowls the streets of “Lost Vegas” in his weaponized ice cream truck hunting for his next kill.

The half-hour live-action action-comedy series will also star Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) as “John Doe,” a motor-mouthed Milkman who delivers packages across a post-apocalyptic wasteland in order to survive. When Doe is presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he’ll have to face off against savage marauders and deadly vehicles of destruction in order to win a chance at a better life.

In addition, Stephanie Beatrix (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Neve Campbell (Scream) will co-star alongside Arnett and Mackie in the new series.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the series, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television. Kitao Sakurai, who directed 2021’s Bad Trip, is also set to executive produce as well as direct several episodes of the series.

