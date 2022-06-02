PlayStation State of Play June 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

Sony is doing a deep dive on upcoming PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR2 games in the company’s latest State of Play showcase. Nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation have been promised, kicking off at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT. June’s State of Play will be streamed live on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

State of Play will feature news from PlayStation Studios, as well as Sony’s third-party partners. Viewers should anticipate updates on games like God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy 16, Stray, and Horizon Forbidden West spinoff Horizon Call of the Mountain. We’ll keep our fingers crossed (and our expectations in check) for games further in the distance, like Street Fighter 6, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

For a look at the major announcements coming out of PlayStation’s new State of Play livestream, you can follow along here. Polygon will be highlighting all the news, announcements, and trailers from Sony’s livestream.