Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on the Epic Games Store

Wolfenstein: The New Order is currently free on the Epic Games Store, and can be added to users’ accounts until June 9.

The freebie is part of the Epic Games Mega Sale, which includes steep discounts on a whole host of titles and weekly free PC games. Previous offerings have included Borderlands 3 and the BioShock franchise, and Wolfenstein: The New Order is a solid game that’s worth the download.

Back in 2014, Polygon rated Wolfenstein: The New Order No. 2 on our game of the year list. It’s a first-person shooter starring BJ Blazkowicz as he tears his way through a horde full of Nazis. Add in a heavy helping of sci-fi pulp, visceral violence, and a surprisingly thoughtful narrative, and you have all you need for a classic shooter that still holds up today.

Other titles on sale at the Epic Games Store include Red Dead Redemption 2 for 50% off, Tina Tina’s Wonderlands at 20% off, Far Cry 6 at 50% off, Cyberpunk 2077 at 50% off, Ghostwire: Tokyo at 34% off, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 60% off. It’s a great chance to fill your library up with titles you might have missed at launch, but there are few prices better than free. If you haven’t had the chance to check out the new Wolfenstein games, this is a great place to jump on board without an investment.