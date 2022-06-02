Street Fighter 6 confirmed for 2023

Capcom teased Street Fighter 6 earlier this year, but saved its more detailed trailer for Sony’s State of Play presentation on Thursday. Capcom didn’t give a release date, but said the fighting game is expected out in 2023.

Street Fighter 6’s latest trailer confirms plenty, including the return of veteran fighters Ryu (now fully bearded and extra wide) and Chun-Li (who sports a mostly new look), as well as relative newcomers Luke (who debuted in Street Fighter 5’s final piece of downloadable content) and Jamie, a brand-new fighter.

In addition to an updated roster, and a more colorful presentation for Street Fighter’s ink-splattered aesthetic, Capcom also showed off what appeared to be a free-roaming 3D component of the game, which could be a new training area. Capcom confirmed three modes for SF6: Fighting Ground, which focuses on the classic fighting game experience with modes from previous games in the series; World Tour, “an immersive single-player story experience”; and Battle Hub, which sounds like a social area for player communication.

With a separate video, Capcom announced that Street Fighter 6 will feature real-time in-game commentary — à la sports video games — with audio recorded by “well-known talent from the fighting game community.” The trailer included English commentary from Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Japanese commentary from Aru. It’s not clear yet whether the game will offer multiple languages in all regions, or whether Japanese Street Fighter 6 players will get Aru while U.S. players will hear Vicious. But Capcom did say the game will support subtitles for the commentary in 13 different languages.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, and Xbox Series X next year. Check out some in-game screenshots in the gallery below.