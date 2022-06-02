 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Street Fighter 6 confirmed for 2023

Capcom reveals more about its next-gen fighting game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Capcom teased Street Fighter 6 earlier this year, but saved its more detailed trailer for Sony’s State of Play presentation on Thursday. Capcom didn’t give a release date, but said the fighting game is expected out in 2023.

Street Fighter 6’s latest trailer confirms plenty, including the return of veteran fighters Ryu (now fully bearded and extra wide) and Chun-Li (who sports a mostly new look), as well as relative newcomers Luke (who debuted in Street Fighter 5’s final piece of downloadable content) and Jamie, a brand-new fighter.

In addition to an updated roster, and a more colorful presentation for Street Fighter’s ink-splattered aesthetic, Capcom also showed off what appeared to be a free-roaming 3D component of the game, which could be a new training area. Capcom confirmed three modes for SF6: Fighting Ground, which focuses on the classic fighting game experience with modes from previous games in the series; World Tour, “an immersive single-player story experience”; and Battle Hub, which sounds like a social area for player communication.

With a separate video, Capcom announced that Street Fighter 6 will feature real-time in-game commentary — à la sports video games — with audio recorded by “well-known talent from the fighting game community.” The trailer included English commentary from Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Japanese commentary from Aru. It’s not clear yet whether the game will offer multiple languages in all regions, or whether Japanese Street Fighter 6 players will get Aru while U.S. players will hear Vicious. But Capcom did say the game will support subtitles for the commentary in 13 different languages.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, and Xbox Series X next year. Check out some in-game screenshots in the gallery below.

  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom
  • Image: Capcom

In This Stream

PlayStation State of Play June 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 12 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Rollerdrome will make roller derby deadly

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Eternights is part-dating sim, part-hack-and-slash

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Resident Evil Village is getting VR support for PlayStation VR2

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Everything announced at Sony’s new State of Play

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Final Fantasy 16 coming summer 2023, new trailer released

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Cyberpunk cat game Stray gets July release date

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon