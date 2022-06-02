Rollerdrome will make roller derby deadly

Rollerdrome, a new high-flying roller derby game with guns from Roll7 and Private Division, was announced during Sony’s State of Play on Thursday. The single-player third-person shooter is scheduled to be released Aug. 16 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

The game takes place in the year 2030, where a deadly form of roller derby is the sport of choice for viewers. In what the developers describe as a “vicious spectacle,” players pull off eye-catching tricks and shoot other competitors in order to rack up as high of a score as possible.

The game follows the story of newcomer Kara Hassan, who’s in the midst of climbing up the ranks of the sport. Over time, Kara begins to unravel the mysteries of a giant tech company that’s working behind the scenes of this gruesome sport.

The game looks heavy on the platforming, with the trailer showing lots of high-flying antics as well as competitors gliding and jumping off of walls. Rollerdrome sports a cel-shaded graphics style that reminds us a lot of the visuals from the adventure game Sable.

The game is being developed by Roll7 and Private Division, the developer and publisher of the colorful action-platformer and skateboarding game OlliOlli World. That was a 2.5D game in Roll7’s OlliOlli series, in which you could skate along a variety of whimsical environments that looked inspired by California. Rollerdrome sets a more dystopic tone for the studio’s work.