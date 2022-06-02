Resident Evil 4 remake announced, coming March 2023

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 is real and coming to consoles and PC on March 24, 2023 — with PlayStation VR2 content, as well — the company announced Thursday during Sony’s State of Play livestream. A new trailer showed the game’s vastly improved graphics, but the same spooky atmosphere that made Resident Evil 4 a hit when it debuted in 2005.

“This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game,” Capcom said on Sony’s PlayStation Blog. “We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.”

Based on the remake’s official description, the general gist of the plot is intact: Set six years after the events of Resident Evil 2, ex-cop and survivor Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to a remote European village to find and rescue the kidnapped daughter of the President of the United States. Leon discovers something has gone terribly wrong with the village’s inhabitants, and an attempt at rescue ensues.

The RE4 remake was initially announced for PS5, but it’s also coming to Windows PC and Xbox Series X.

Resident Evil 4 was first released on GameCube, initially as a platform exclusive. RE4 later came to Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii, Windows PC, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. Capcom has released remakes of the previous games in the franchise, including Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, in recent years.