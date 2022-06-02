Insomniac’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales coming to PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the upgraded version of Insomniac’s hit action game for PlayStation consoles, is coming to Windows PC on Aug. 12. The port comes courtesy of Nixxes Software, the developer added to the PlayStation Studios stable in 2021. The announcement was made Thursday during Sony’s State of Play steaming presentation.

Spider-Man Remastered for PC will include the post-release add-on content The City That Never Sleeps. Insomniac and Nixxes also plan to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC sometime this fall.

Both games will feature controller support, as well as keyboard and mouse controls, Insomniac said on the PlayStation Blog. PC-specific features like adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections are also coming to both Spider-Man games.

Released in 2018, the original Spider-Man was praised for bringing new life to the web-slinger’s digital incarnation. It follows Peter Parker and chronicles the birth of his nemesis, Doctor Octopus. The game featured outstanding traversal mechanics and a narrative that pulled players in. The Remastered version included, among other things, an entirely new version of Peter Parker’s face. The sequel, Spider-Man 2 is expected in 2023.

This isn’t Nixxes’ first rodeo, obviously. The studio has previously worked on Marvel’s Avengers, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.