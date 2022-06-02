 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Callisto Protocol brings back Dead Space-style horror in December

Striking Distance Studios’ sci-fi horror game finally has a release date

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The creators of the original Dead Space will return to the sci-fi horror genre later this year with The Callisto Protocol. Developed by Striking Distance Studios, the game will be released on Dec. 2 — beating Electronic Arts’ 2023 Dead Space remake to market by just a month.

The first gameplay trailer for The Callisto Protocol showed some familiar-looking but terrifying action. The new third-person action horror game appears to have Dead Space’s style of spooks and scares in spades, but offers its own style.

Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol stars Jacob Lee, an inmate at Black Iron Prison who must fight for his life when a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos, according to the game’s creators. Jacob will battle the prison’s guards and inmates, who are mutating into creatures called Biophage, as he uncovers the mysteries of the moon, its prison, and the United Jupiter Company who runs it.

The Callisto Protocol is bound for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In This Stream

PlayStation State of Play June 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 12 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Rollerdrome will make roller derby deadly

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Eternights is part-dating sim, part-hack-and-slash

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Resident Evil Village is getting VR support for PlayStation VR2

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Everything announced at Sony’s new State of Play

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Street Fighter 6 confirmed for 2023

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Final Fantasy 16 coming summer 2023, new trailer released

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon