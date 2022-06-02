Eternights is part-dating sim, part-hack-and-slash

The trailer for Eternights starts with a severed arm spewing blood before it transforms into a glowing blade. You may not have guessed that Eternights is a dating simulator, but that’s a core premise of the game, paired with violent hack-and-slash gameplay. It looks awesome, and I am ready to find love while fighting through an apocalypse.

The debut game from Studio Sai is expected out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC in 2023.

In a PlayStation Blog post following the State of Play broadcast, Studio Sai founder Jae Yoo shared more information about the game. The main premise is scavenging for supplies, fighting through dungeons, and going on dates. So, who are you fighting? Humans who have been turned into monsters that love violence and power. You can’t date those humans, but you can date other survivors.

“When you’re not exploring dungeons, you can choose to spend time growing closer to a cast of five quirky and loveable characters,” Yoo wrote. “As you explore their stories and grow closer to them, you also unlock unique skills and spells you can use in battle.”

Part of that means figuring out a schedule that works for you, balancing dating and fighting in challenging ways. Here’s how Yoo describes it: