The Sailor Moon and Vans collaboration looks maximalist and cute as hell

Moon prism power, make up!

By Nicole Clark
/ new

A staged photograph with a tie-dye Sailor Moon hoodie, T-shirt, ball cap, and backpack. There’s an illustration of Sailor Moon’s cat Luna, in the bottom right corner of the image.
Image: Naoko Takeuchi/PNP, Toei Animation

If you’re feeling nostalgic for 1990s anime, then I have excellent news: Van’s newest collaboration is with the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon team, and the results are an absolute delight. The collection will be available on June 10, and includes everything from slip-ons and Sk8-Hi shoes, to shirts, hoodies, and backpacks — and they’re all decked out with our favorite Sailor Moon characters. This is one of two capsules coming out of the collection; the second doesn’t yet have a release date.

Some of the designs in this capsule are more subtle, like Sailor Moon herself on a shirt and a cap. But most of what you’ll find is totally maximalist or costume-y. There’s lots of tie-dye, patchwork print, and of course, checkerboard, mixed in with illustrations of the Sailor Guardians, Luna the cat, and Tuxedo Man. One long sleeve shirt in particular even looks like a Sailor Guardian outfit. The shoes are similarly maximalist, decked out with a mix of stills from Sailor Moon alongside Vans classic checkerboard. The collection includes items for women, men, and kids.

A collection of printed shirts with Sailor Moon characters on it. Image: Naoko Takeuchi/PNP, Toei Animation
A long sleeve shirt with a design that looks like a Sailor Guardian, a backpack, a T-shirt, and a beanie Image: Naoko Takeuchi/PNP, Toei Animation

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collaboration will be released on June 10, online and in stores.

