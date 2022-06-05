Fortnite Chapter 3 season 3 brings Darth Vader and the return of Ballers

Now that the Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2’s Collision event is over, a new season has begun. Chapter 3 season 3, which is called “Vibin’,” starts Sunday with a brand-new battle pass and familiar mechanics returning from the vault.

The new battle pass features tons of neat original designs, but also includes Darth Vader as the big final reward. Later in the season, players will be able to unlock Indiana Jones cosmetics by completing quests.

The collectible-focused cosmetic this season is Snap, a skeleton-like outfit that you can mix and match as you find his limbs and pieces around the map.

The map will also change and get a new forest biome called Reality Falls, which is filled with “bouncy mushrooms, trees of purple, waterfalls, loot-filled caverns, and geysers players can spring from,” according to Epic Games. The Reality Tree releases saplings that can be planted and harvested for loot.

Players can also jump on wildlife (like wolves and boars) to ride them and hop into Ballers, the hamster ball-like vehicle that allows players to grapple and roll around the map. Ballers were vaulted back in Season X, but now return as buoyant vehicles that run on a battery. Once that battery drains, the ride’s over.

New weapons like the Designated Marksman Rifle — which has a range “between an Assault Rifle’s and Sniper Rifle’s” — will make their debuts, while many of the guns that showed up last season will go back into the vault.

Season 3 should last approximately three months, making Vibin’ the perfect summertime theme for it.