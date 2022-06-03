Chun-Li gets new voice actor in Street Fighter 6

Chun-Li has a fresh look for her next game, Street Fighter 6, Capcom revealed on Thursday during PlayStation’s State of Play presentation. She also has a new English-language voice, courtesy of actor Jennie Kwan, who will be replacing veteran voice actor Laura Bailey in the role for the mainline Street Fighter series.

Capcom confirmed the change on the official Street Fighter website, as did Kwan in a post on Instagram. “It’s Official!! FINALLY I can announce that I am the voice of CHUN-LI in Street Fighter 6!!” Kwan said. “So grateful to be part of this iconic series.”

Kwan, a Filipino American actor, is likely most recognizable for her role as Suki in Avatar: The Last Airbender and video games based on it. She’ll take over for Bailey, who has voiced Chun-Li in Street Fighter games since Street Fighter 4 in 2008. Actor Ashly Burch also served as the voice of Chun-Li in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and in Teppen, Capcom and GungHo Online’s digital collectible card game.

Actor Kyle Hebert will return to voice Ryu in Street Fighter 6, a role he’s had since Street Fighter 4. Joining Hebert and Kwan in SF6 are Aleks Le as Luke and Stephen Fu as Jamie.

Polygon has reached out to Capcom for comment on Chun-Li’s new voice actor and will update when the company responds.

Street Fighter 6 is slated for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2023.