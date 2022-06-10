Everything Everywhere All At Once, No Time to Die, and more new movies you can watch at home this weekend

This week saw the highly-anticipated digital release of Everything Everywhere All At Once, the latest film from directing duo the Daniels starring Michelle Yeoh. While the movie is currently only available to purchase digitally, you’ll only have to wait a month (July 5, to be precise) until you can rent it.

Aside from that, there’s a whole lot more to choose from to watch this weekend. No Time to Die, the latest entry in the James Bond series starring Daniel Craig as 007, is available to stream on Prime Video. That’s not all, as the 2022 sports drama Hustle starring Adam Sandler and Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter starring Oscar Isaac land on Netflix and HBO Max this weekend, respectively. There’s tons of VOD releases to pick from too, from The Policeman’s Lineage to Small Town Wisconsin and more.

To help you get a handle on what’s new and available, here are the new movies you can watch on streaming and VOD this weekend.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Where to watch: Available to purchase for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Hong Kong film legend Michelle Yeoh stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the second feature from Swiss Army Man directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, as Evelyn, an aging laundromat owner trying to file her taxes while maintaining her strained relationship with her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu), and husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan). After being approached by an alternate universe version of her husband, Evelyn must embark on a mission to save the multiverse and repair her fractured family.

From our review:

In spite of a long series of Matrix sequels and re-quels, ripoffs and copycats, this is the first movie that authentically feels as surprising, daring, and outright game-changing as the Wachowskis’ 1999 original. The special effects, with that kaleidoscopic approach to shifting forms, look as radical now as bullet time was when it first arrived. The movie’s heady deconstructive philosophy of the universe feels as ambitious and radical as The Matrix’s Gnostic take on reality did back then. And the martial-arts combat, carefully positioned between impressively choreographed and openly silly, feels as radical as it ever has in a Jackie Chan or Woo-Ping Yuen choreographed fight.

No Time to Die

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Daniel Craig’s swan song from the James Bond franchise sees the super-spy returning to active service when an MI6 scientist is abducted by a fanatical terrorist (Rami Malek) as part of a plot to unleash a deadly biological weapon on the planet. Joining Bond on his mission is Nomi (Lashana Lynch), the “new” 007, CIA agent Paloma (Ana de Armas), and his old allies Q (Ben Whishaw) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris).

From our review:

It would be easier to be less cynical if No Time to Die convincingly delivered on its commitments to Bond’s humanity, rather than nudging it into a handful of scattered scenes, around a lumbering, half-baked drama spiked with explosions and car chases. Maybe the film really is “about family and relationships,” but to the extent that it is, it underscores the dearth of imagination that’s just barely fueling the biggest blockbusters, the inevitability that all our modern heroes will eventually feel as stale as the smug ladykillers they once replaced.

The Card Counter

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Paul Schrader’s follow-up to his 2018 spiritual drama First Reformed stars Oscar Isaac as William Tell, an ex-military interrogator who makes a living as an itinerant gambler. After crossing paths with Cirk Baufort (Tye Sheridan), a troubled young man with a vendetta against Tell’s former superior, Maj. John Gordo (Willem Dafoe), Tell attempts to mentor Cirk so as to prevent him from going down a dark path, only to inadvertently find himself on the verge of darkness. Tiffany Haddish also stars as La Linda, who recruits gamblers on behalf of a group of investors.

Hustle

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Adam Sandler makes his return to dramatic acting in the 2022 sports drama Hustle, starring as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who takes it upon himself to mentor Bo Cruz (real NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), a gifted young player with a troubled past overseas. Bringing him back to America without his team’s permission, the pair must work together to defy the odds to get a shot at the NBA. Produced by LeBron James and Sandler himself, Hustle looks like a riveting basketball drama inspired by a sober yet passionate love of the game.

From our review:

Sandler and Hernangómez share impressive chemistry. A connection similar to Jerry Maguire’s Jerry and his client Rod Tidwell emerges between the pair, as Stanley becomes Bo’s hype man — describing him as “If Scottie Pippen and a wolf had a baby” — and a therapist and father figure for the gifted player. Sandler’s penchant for mixing laughs with heartache rises to the occasion to flesh out his surface-level character. And Hernangómez, a six-year NBA veteran, is captivating. As are the other basketball-world stars making cameos; Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Doc Rivers, Kenny Smith, Julius Erving, and so forth don’t gum up the works à la Space Jam, but add a welcomed realism.

Ben & Jody

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

This Indonesian action movie includes breakout star from The Raid Yayan Ruhian, once again playing a villainous role in this story of farmers fighting back against moneyed forces.

The Policeman’s Lineage

Where to watch: Available to rent for $3.99 on Vudu

Choi Woo-shik of Parasite and Train to Busan fame stars opposite Cho Jin-woong (The Handmaiden) in this Korean crime drama. Choi is Cho Min-jae, an undercover police officer who teams up with an ethically murky police chief (Cho) to form a team that investigates a case that plunges the department into turmoil.

Small Town Wisconsin

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

After losing a custody battle over his child, absentee father and perpetual layabout Wayne Stobierski (David Sullivan) takes his young son, Tyler (Cooper J. Friedman), away for one last spur-of-the-moment weekend trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A bit of a darker comedy, dealing with alcoholism and lost custody, it gradually morphs into a journey of self-reflection, maturity, and familial redemption.

Wyrm

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

With a story that could aptly be described as “Lady Bird meets The Lobster meets Battle Royale,” the coming-of-age dark comedy Wyrm is set in a mid-’90s alternate reality where adolescents are required by their schools to wear electronic collars that will detach only when they’ve had their first kiss. At the risk of being held back in school, and subsequently endure a lifetime of social stigma and embarrassment, a young teen must claw his way out of his awkward shell and achieve his first kiss. No pressure.