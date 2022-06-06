 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xbox and Bethesda hosting second, ‘extended’ games showcase on June 14

Two days after the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

By Michael McWhertor
Microsoft Xbox logo on a glitchy green background Illustration: James Bareham/Polygon

Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will hold their annual gaming showcase, which would normally be aligned with E3, on Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT. But that’s not all Xbox and Bethesda have to show off next week; a second, extended look at upcoming Xbox games is coming on Tuesday, June 14, Microsoft announced Monday.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended will stream on Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT across all of Xbox and Bethesda’s channels, including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. The encore, 90-minute showcase promises new trailers, “deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase,” and discussions with game creators, Microsoft said in a post on Xbox Wire.

Xbox and Bethesda’s upcoming game lineup includes Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield and Arkane Studios’ Redfall, both of which were recently delayed to the first half of 2023. On the Xbox Game Studios side, there are many announced, but still undated games that could appear, including Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, Rare’s Everwild, Avalanche Studios’ Contraband, Playground Games’ Fable, The Initiative’s Perfect Dark, Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Undead Labs’ State of Decay 3, and Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2.

Of course, third party publishers and developers may also be present, so anything could happen.

