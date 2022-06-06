 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pokémon Go gets a crossover event with the next Pokémon trading card expansion

There’s a Pikachu with a new hat!

By Cass Marshall
/ new
A player catches a Psyduck using AR mode in Pokémon Go Photo: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

When it comes to Pokémon, there are many ways to catch ’em all. The most popular way is through one of the many mainline titles, like Pokémon Legends: Arceus or the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But, Pokémon Go and the Pokémon Trading Card Game are both still quite popular — and now, the two of them are crossing over with a new expansion.

An upcoming expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game is themed around Pokémon Go. There are some unique elements to Go that can be adapted to other Pokémon games, like Team Mystic, Valor, and Instinct and their leaders Blanche, Candela, and Spark. There’s also Professor Willow, our helpful guide — although he’s currently missing in the lore of the mobile game. The expansion also has some fun cards like the legendary birds Zapdos, Moltros, and Articuno and even a sneaky Ditto. The expansion will launch on July 1.

Pokémon Go fans can also get in on the fun with an upcoming event set to run from June 16 through June 30. There’s a special Pikachu with a TCG-themed hat, five-star Mewtwo raids, and bug/water type Wimpod (and its arthropod evolution Golisopod) will be available for players to catch for the first time.

