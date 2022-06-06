Return to the Hunger Games universe with the first teaser for the prequel movie

The newest Hunger Games movie — a prequel based on Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — got its first little bitty teaser on Sunday.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal much, except for the title and logo, the film’s lead roles have been cast, with Tom Blyth (The Gilded Age) playing the young President Snow and Rachel Zelger (West Side Story) as Lucy Gray Baird, the vivacious District 12 tribute he finds himself infatuated with.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes came out in 2020, and even before the book came out, there was already a movie deal. The prequel novel follows Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem during the original trilogy, as a young man and explains some of the Games’ origins, focusing on how it turned from a brutal punishment that the Capitol had a hard time watching to a crowd spectacle that they couldn’t get enough of.

The movie adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes comes out on Nov. 17, 2023, with much of the original creative team — including director Francis Lawrence — reuniting.