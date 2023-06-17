 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Netflix’s One Piece live-action first look shows Luffy putting his crew together

The trailer also reveals the series’ release date

Anime adaptations have a fraught history to say the least, especially when they’re in English and live-action, but that hasn’t deterred Netflix from pressing on with its new One Piece series. The streamer premiered a new look at the show on Monday during its Tudum presentation in a trailer that also revealed One Piece will release on Aug. 31.

The trailer gives a short look at a few members of Luffy’s crew and how he first brought the team together. We also get glimpses of Luffy’s stretchy powers, as well as some looks at who the straw hat crew are fighting, which could indicate a few changes Netflix is making in its adaptation of the manga — though we won’t know for sure until the series actually arrives.

One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), an aspiring pirate captain who wants to travel the dangerous Grand Line in search of a mythical treasure called One Piece. To find his treasure, Lufie has to assemble the best pirate crew he can. And that crew includes Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skyler), and Usopp (Jacob Gibson). The series will also feature Peter Gadiot as Shanks.

