Jamie Foxx is a vampire-killing dad in Netflix’s Day Shift

Jamie Foxx is a dad, with a job and a passion. His job: cleaning pools. His passion: killing vampires. That’s the premise for Netflix’s upcoming action comedy Day Shift, where Foxx plays an LA-based father who hunts the undead creatures of the night when he’s not taking care of his daughter or maintaining pools in the San Fernando Valley.

Netflix gave fans a first look at the movie with a behind-the-scenes preview, during its Geeked Week presentation on Tuesday. In the teaser, Jamie Foxx tells us a bit about his character, and we see plenty of vampire-killing action.

Day Shift is the feature debut for director J.J. Perry, a long-time stunt man and second unit director in Hollywood known for his work on Warrior, Gemini Man, the John Wick and Fast and Furious series, and countless other action movies and TV shows. The movie has a screenplay by Tyler Tice (whose original Day Shift script won the 2017 Slamdance Screenplay Competition) and Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), and co-stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (who will play Sabine Wren in Ahsoka), Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Scott Adkins.

Day Shift is one of Polygon’s 20 movies we’re excited for this summer, but we’ll still have to wait a little long for its first full trailer. Day Shift comes to Netflix August 12.