Disney’s new animated movie follows a dysfunctional family of space explorers

Disney’s latest animated movie is a science-fiction adventure movie called Strange World.

The first teaser shows a brief glimpse of the movie, which feels not only like an homage to retro sci-fi flicks, but also harkens back to Disney’s own (brief) era of action-adventure stories. Strange World follows a dysfunctional family of explorers, one of whom is voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, who find themselves facing their most dangerous and crucial mission yet. In the trailer, they explore a funky-looking planet while running into all the dangers and perils across it. Gyllenhaal’s character, Searcher Clade, is the son of a famous explorer — but he calls himself a farmer and doesn’t seem to be too keen on all the exploration part of this mission.

The movie comes from Raya and the Last Dragon’s Don Hall and Qui Nguyen. Like Raya, Strange World definitely seems to lean more into the action than Disney’s typical musical fantasies. It’s set to hit theaters on Nov. 23. Check out the first poster below: