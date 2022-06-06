The Midnight Club trailer has some scary stories to tell

Mike Flanagan’s latest horror TV series for Netflix now has a trailer. The Midnight Club, which the Doctor Sleep director is co-creating with Leah Fong, comes to the streaming service later in 2022, and we got our first look at Netflix’s 2022 Geeked Week event.

Flanagan previously created the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. His two Haunting series were based on classic books (by Shirley Jackson and Henry James, respectively), and now he returns to the world of horror-series-based-on-novels with this adaptation of Christopher Pike’s 1994 young adult novel The Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club follows a group of seven young adults living in hospice care with terminal illnesses. Every night at midnight, the group meets up to tell each other spooky stories. They make a deal: When the first of the group dies, that person will try to communicate with the others from the beyond the grave. It’s a Mike Flanagan series, so I’ll give you two guesses as to what happens next.

Horror legend Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street) plays the doctor overseeing the kids, and repeat Flanagan collaborators Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Annarah Cymone, and Igby Rigney all feature in the cast.