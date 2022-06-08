Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer shows Night City in a whole new way

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming anime series from studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare), on Wednesday during the streamer’s ongoing Netflix Geeked Week event. The series will premiere on Netflix in September 2022.

Based on CD Projekt Red’s 2020 action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a 10-episode standalone anime that follows the story of a street kid trying to survive in Night City, a futuristic metropolis obsessed with body modification technology. With no other options, the kid chooses to become an “edgerunner,” or cyberpunk; a mercenary outlaw-for-hire willing to go to whatever lengths to get the job done.

First announced in 2020, the anime will be directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Promare) and feature character designs by Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal). “I’ve always loved cyberpunk as a genre, but always found it difficult to create as an original work,” Imaishi said during the anime’s announcement. “This is why I’m very excited to be working with CD Projekt Red on this project. It won’t be easy to please both game and anime fans, but I love a challenge.”