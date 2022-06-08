 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vinland Saga season 2 will premiere early next year, new trailer reveals

The season will be produced by MAPPA

By Toussaint Egan
The second season of Vinland Saga is nearly upon us. Following the announcement and teaser trailer released last summer, anime production company Twin Engine has finally unveiled a new look at the next chapter of Thorfinn’s journey, which is set to air in January 2023.

Vinland Saga’s first season, which covers the “prologue” arc of the original manga, follows the story of a young Viking warrior named Thorfinn who joins a band of mercenaries in order to seek revenge for his father’s death at the hands of Askeladd, the leader of the mercenaries. When last we saw him, Thorfinn was faced with the possibility of a life beyond his pursuit of revenge, as well as the consequences of a fateful choice made in a moment of anger.

In the new trailer, we see flashbacks to Thorfinn’s time as a mercenary under Askeladd’s command, scenes of Leif Erikson and Thorfinn’s great uncle Thorkell interacting with new characters, as well as shots of King Canute standing atop a pile of treasure and brushing his hand across the scar he received during the climax of the first season.

Vinland Saga frequently blends real-life stories of prominent Viking historical figures like King Canute the Great, Thorfinn himself, and Leif Erikson, with more dramatic fictional elements.

Shūhei Yabuta, who directed the first season of Vinland Saga, announced earlier this week in a tweet that the same staff of animators who worked on the first season would be returning to work on the second season. The series will once again stream on Amazon in the United States, just like the first season.

