New Umbrella Academy clip shows new characters and the ominous Hotel Obsidian

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix later this month. During Netflix’s Geeked Week, the cast sat down and discussed the new season — and also unveiled two clips highlighting new characters and a new setting.

In this upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves siblings return to 2019 — only to find themselves in an alternate version of the year. As it turns out, when they went back in time to 1967 and found Reginald Hargreeves, he went out of his way not to adopt them and instead picked a new set of siblings. Now it’s Hargreeves siblings against Hargreeves siblings — that is, until a greater threat forces them to, maybe, try to get along.

The first clip sees the Hargreeves siblings arrive at Hotel Obsidian — a big plot point in the graphic novels — as Klaus waxes poetic about the hotel’s grand heyday. The second, meanwhile, shows off the Sparrows — and their super in-sync training regimen — as they assess the newcomers. It’s pretty funny to see a new group talk about the characters we’ve known for two seasons, and it’s especially funny when one of them is a sentient cube.

Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Elliot Page return to the cast, with Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David as the new set of siblings. Justin H. Min also returns as Ben — the mild-mannered (and also dead) sibling in the original timeline; in this one, he’s cocky and confident.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on June 22.