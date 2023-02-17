 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The first big Shadow and Bone season 2 trailer ushers in the darkness

Return to the Grishaverse

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

The Darkling has returned in the new season of Shadow and Bone — but if you’re a fan of the bestselling series by Leigh Bardugo, you already knew that.

The trailer for the upcoming season of the Netflix adaptation hypes up all the drama. Fans have already seen some glimpses of beloved characters who make their debuts this season, but in the new look at the season, they’re fully in action.

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse books. The first season mostly followed the events of the first book of the same name — while also wrapping in some characters from the sequel duology, which ended up augmenting the original. The series follows orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who discovers she has the rare power to manipulate sunlight and possibly destroy the tangible swath of darkness, known as the Fold, that divides her country in two. She trains under the enigmatic General Kirigan, learning more about her own powers and the history of her country. But surprise! Kirigan is actually the evil Darkling who wants to use the Fold to usher Ravka into a new age. The first season ended with Kirigan seemingly dead... but sexy brooding villains never stay dead for long.

The second season of Shadow and Bone will likely follow the events of Storm and Siege, the second book in Bardugo’s trilogy — with some added hijinks from the Six of Crows characters, out on their own crime-filled mission. Joining the cast this season are cast are Anna Leong Brophy (Back, Traces) and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) as Tamar Kir-Bataar and Tolya Yul-Bataar, twin Grisha mercenaries who work under the privateer Sturmhond; Jack Wolfe (The Magic Flute) as Wylan Hendricks, which is most likely the alias of popular Six of Crows character Wylan Van Eck; and Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov, prince of Ravka.

Shadow and Bone will return to Netflix on March 16. Check out the season 2 poster and some new images below:

A poster featuring the darkling, alina, and mal all stacked on top of each other. the darkling is framed by antlers, alina is framed by a sea serpents tail, and mal is framed by the wings of a bird Image: Netflix
alina starkov with her arms outstretched, channeling glowing blue light Image: Netflix
ben barnes as the darkling, a tall dark and handsome man with a scarred face, looking intently at his outstretched hand Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
inej, kaz, and jesper stand in a shadowy hallway Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
alina knee-deep in water in a narrow sea cave, behind her, Mal holds a gun, with tamar and tolya trailing Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
David clings to a stone wall, cowering behind it Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
mal sitting in front of a desk strewn with maps. he holds a torch Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
inej wielding a sword in a desert. next to her, zoya looks up Photo: Dávid Lukács/Netflix
genya embraces david in a cold forest Image: Netflix
Nina looking incredibly distressed, as she watches something through bars Photo: Netflix

Loading comments...

The Latest

M3GAN’s unrated cut is coming to Peacock

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Carnival Row season 2’s buckling under the weight of its fantasy world

By Zosha Millman
/ new

New Pokémon Wailord plush is an absolute unit

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Blizzard workers furious after ‘demoralizing’ Q&A meeting

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

How I became the real monster in Wild Hearts

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Where to find all Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy

By Josh Broadwell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon