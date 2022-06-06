 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Imperfects is Netflix’s latest supernatural coming-of-age show

This time, it’s unethical science experiments!

By Petrana Radulovic
Netflix’s new coming-of-age series is more like a coming-of-rage series. Ha ha, get it? Netflix premiered the first trailer for The Imperfects during its Geeked Week event on Monday.

The Imperfects follows a group of young adults, all of whom were unethically experimented on in their youth by a mad scientists. The experiments give them all abnormal powers that they can’t really control and they decide to hunt down the scientist who experimented on them and make him pay. But while they’re searching for the scientist, a powerful government agency is also hunting them down, because, of course. Will their powers be enough to save them? Or will the harsh realities of being a 20-something bog them down?

The show stars Iñaki Godoy (who is set to star in the live-action One Piece series as Monkey D. Luffy), Morgan Taylor Campbell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), and Rhianna Jagpal (To All The Boys: Always and Forever), along with Italia Ricci and Rhys Nicholson.

The series hits Netflix later this year.

