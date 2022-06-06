 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities trailer teases all-star creative team

The series includes the directors of Twilight, The Babadook, and Mandy

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities. The series will tell a variety of scary stories, with all-star creative teams and actors, all overseen by del Toro himself.

This first look at the series doesn’t include too much information or footage of the stories themselves, but it does tease all of the talent involved in the series. Some of the directors included are Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and more.

Along with all these directors, the series will also star Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Crispin Glover, Peter Weller (Robocop), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and even more.

Cabinet of Curiosities will include eight episodes in its first season, but the series does not have a release date just yet.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Sonic fans plead with Sega to delay Sonic Frontiers after two meh trailers

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The Midnight Club trailer has some scary stories to tell

By Pete Volk
/ new

Return to the Hunger Games universe with the first teaser for the prequel movie

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Disney’s new animated movie follows a dysfunctional family of space explorers

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pokémon Go gets a crossover event with the next Pokémon trading card expansion

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Xbox and Bethesda hosting second, ‘extended’ games showcase on June 14

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon