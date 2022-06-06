Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities trailer teases all-star creative team

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities. The series will tell a variety of scary stories, with all-star creative teams and actors, all overseen by del Toro himself.

This first look at the series doesn’t include too much information or footage of the stories themselves, but it does tease all of the talent involved in the series. Some of the directors included are Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and more.

Along with all these directors, the series will also star Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Crispin Glover, Peter Weller (Robocop), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and even more.

Cabinet of Curiosities will include eight episodes in its first season, but the series does not have a release date just yet.