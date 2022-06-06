Netflix’s new Resident Evil trailer shows zombies aren’t the only threat

Netflix’s new Resident Evil series is just around the corner — it drops July 14 on the streaming service — and a new trailer shows what to expect from the unique adaptation of Capcom’s survival horror franchise. Yes, there will be zombies and zombie Dobermanns, but there will also be giant, mutated monsters — that includes humongous spiders. Consider yourself warned, arachnophobes.

Set both in the current day, in New Raccoon City in South Africa, and in the year 2036 on a global scale, Resident Evil centers on Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) as she fights for survival in a world overrun with zombies. Jade will also reckon with her past, and what has become of her sister, Billie, 14 years after the onset of a zombie apocalypse. Jade and Billie are the daughters of Albert Wesker, played by Lance Reddick in Netflix’s series, who works for the venerable corporate villains at the Umbrella Corporation. You may know Umbrella for its popular pharmaceutical products, including the antidepressant Joy and the T-virus.

Joining Reddick and Balinska in the eight-episode debut season of Resident Evil are Tamara Smart (as young Jade Wesker), Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez. The series was written by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural); executive producer Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad) will also direct the first two episodes.