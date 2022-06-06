Fate: The Winx Club finally introduces a missing fan-favorite character

A new clip for the next season of Fate: The Winx Saga introduces a fan favorite character from the original animated show. Earth fairy Flora makes her live action debut, played by Paulina Chávez. The clip sees her sneaking up on her friend, fellow earth fairy Terra, and doing some pretty cool Poison Ivy-esque plant magic.

Fate: The Winx Saga is the dark and gritty adaptation of Winx Club, an Italian animated show from 2004. While the original show is more about the power of friendship, the live action show goes all in on the generational trauma of war. In the first season, fire fairy Bloom (Abigail Cowen) finds herself at the magical Alfea Academy, where she trains with other fairies across the Otherworld. She finds out some pretty dark secrets that the Academy has hidden in the name of protecting the next generation.

Last season, there was some outrage about the characters being white-washed. Specifically the casting decisions for Musa (played by Elisha Applebaum in the show), who is supposed to be East Asian, and Terra — whom everyone assumed was the Latina-coded Flora — ended up drawing some criticism.

Fate: The Winx Saga is set to return to Netflix in Fall 2022.