Netflix’s One Piece live-action series includes some giant, real boats

Adaptations of anime have a fraught history, to say the least, especially when they’re English-language and live-action, but that hasn’t deterred Netflix from pressing on with its new One Piece series. The streaming service offered the first look at the show’s sets on Monday during its Geeked Week presentation.

For a series that’s all about pirates, it should come as no surprise that Netflix’s first look focuses on their ships. The brief teaser included an introduction to the series’ showrunners as well as Luffy himself, Iñaki Godoy, before looking into the sets the crew is building for the series. Most importantly, those sets include some extremely large ships, where many scenes will be filmed.

One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate captain who wants to travel the dangerous Grand Line in search of a mythical treasure called One Piece. But to find the treasure, Luffy must first assemble the best pirate crew he can. Shortly after his journey begins, Luffy’s crew includes Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skyler), and Usopp (Jacob Gibson). The series will also feature Peter Gadiot as Shanks.