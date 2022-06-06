The Sandman’s new trailer reveals Netflix release date

On Monday, during its Geeked Week presentation, Netflix premiered a new trailer for its upcoming The Sandman series, along with the fact that it will be released on Aug. 5. Along with the newly revealed release date and trailer, Sandman’s panel also revealed a new member of the cast: Mark Hamill. Hamill will voice Mervyn Pumpkinhead, Dream’s janitor.

The streaming series is adapted from the graphic novels of the same name, written by Neil Gaiman starting in 1993. The Sandman follows Dream, a being who is also called Morpheus and is the king of dreams. In this world, Dream is one of the seven Endless, powerful beings who personify concepts like Death, Destiny, Despair, and Desire.

The Sandman’s massive cast includes Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne. The series also features Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, David Thewlis as John Dee, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.