The Summer Game Fest and Not-E3 2022 schedule

Just because E3 2022 isn’t happening officially doesn’t mean game developers and publishers are skipping out on a summer full of announcements. Microsoft, Capcom, Netflix, Devolver Digital, and many others have stepped in to fill the void, with the Geoff Keighley-led Summer Game Fest kicking off a week of livestreaming events showcasing hundreds of new and upcoming games.

A few major game publishers have already signaled that they won’t hold an E3-style showcase during this time. Electronic Arts and Ubisoft have already ruled out doing their respective events, EA Play and Ubisoft Forward, in June. Nintendo, as Nintendo does, is still a wild card. The company has not announced a Nintendo Direct for June ... yet.

Here’s a breakdown of the colloquially known “Not-E3” schedule so far, and what to expect from each show.

Thursday, June 9

Summer Game Fest

11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley and friends promise a “cross-industry showcase of announcements and games” during Thursday’s stream. Confirmed to appear at the Summer Game Fest kickoff livestream are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, and The Callisto Protocol. The show, which is expected to run between 90 minutes and two hours, will feature “a couple of new game announcements” and some surprises, Keighley said. But he cautioned that Summer Games Fest will primarily focus on “stuff that is announced,” so keep your lofty expectations in check.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Day of the Devs: SGF Edition Showcase

Immediately following the Summer Game Fest livestream will be a new showcase from iam8bit and Double Fine Productions, where the focus will be on new and announced indie games. The Day of the Devs showcase will reveal a new game from Monument Valley developer Ustwo games alongside new trailers, updates, and game announcements.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Devolver Direct 2022

3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT

Expect hijinks, game announcements, and probably a few gallons of fake blood during Devolver Digital’s annual ... thing that they do. Here’s the official description: “A clueless team of Devolver Digital execs, scrambling to produce a presentation, accidentally trigger a reality-bending, industry-wide event that threatens the very fabric of video game time and space.” In reality, Devolver will likely show some cool game trailers.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Friday, June 10

IGN Expo

9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT

Details are still scant, but IGN’s livestream promises “new announcements, never-before-seen gameplay, and exclusive gaming reveals.”

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Netflix Geeked Week Games Showcase

10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT

Netflix is rolling out Geeked Week content all week, but Friday will highlight the streamer’s gaming-related content, including The Cuphead Show, Sonic Prime, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, and Tekken: Bloodline. It will also focus on Netflix’s games initiative, with “more than 10 Netflix Games titles,” including Lucky Luna, Poinpy, and La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist). On Wednesday, June 8, Netflix will also offer some updates on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane, as part of its focus on animation.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Saturday, June 11

Guerrilla Collective 3

8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EDT

For the third year running, the Guerrilla Collective will bring together publishers like 11 bit studios, Raw Fury, tinyBuild, Humble, Team 17, Thunderful, Versus Evil, Curve, Finji, Skybound, and Akupara Games for a showcase of smaller games still worthy of your attention. Confirmed for the show are Boundary, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, The Cub, WrestleQuest, and dozens more. This year’s showcase has been divided into two parts, with the second half streaming on Monday, June 13, at 1 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. EDT.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Wholesome Games Direct

9:30 a.m. PDT/12:30 p.m. EDT

The Wholesome Games Direct showcase will feature indie games that are less “small” than they are smol. A new collection of feel-good games that inspire “comfort, compassion, and coziness” will be presented in the community-driven showcase for 2022.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Future Games Show

12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT

GamesRadar’s digital games showcase returns for another year, highlighting great games — more than 40 titles across consoles and PC — with some great ear candy: The voices of The Witcher 3’s Geralt (Doug Cockle) and Yennefer (Denise Gough) will host this year’s Future Games Show.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Sunday, June 12

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT

This is as close to E3 as we’ll get, as Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and third-party partners will bring their Xbox and PC gaming content to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Expect Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield and Arkane Studios’ Redfall to make an appearance, as well as Game Pass updates and news from Xbox Game Studios, which has a long list of already announced (but undated) games in development.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

PC Gaming Show

12:30 p.m. PDT/3:30 p.m. EDT

PC Gamer will host its annual PC Gaming Show where, you guessed it, the focus will be on PC games. Definitely confirmed to appear are Arma 4, Sam Barlow’s Immortality, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Victoria 3. Oh, and Sean “Day 9” Plott and Mica Burton return as the show’s hosts.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Monday, June 13

Guerrilla Collective 3.5

1 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. EDT

After hosting its first of two streams on Saturday, the Guerrilla Collective returns to continue its showcase of indie games, including Above Snakes, Coral Island, NecroSmith, Spookulele, and more.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Capcom Showcase

3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT

Capcom will dive deeper into “details and news on previously announced titles” at its aptly named Capcom Showcase on Monday. Previously announced titles from Capcom include Street Fighter 6, the Resident Evil 4 remake, Pragmata, and Exoprimal. Will we see all of those games in the 35-minute showcase? Probably not, but tune in to find out.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook

Tuesday, June 14

Xbox Extended Games Showcase

10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT

If Sunday’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase wasn’t enough content for you, a second, extended look at upcoming Xbox games is coming on Tuesday, June 14. The 90-minute showcase promises new trailers, “deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase,” and discussions with game creators.

Where to watch: YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Facebook