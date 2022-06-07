 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Capcom announces digital showcase for June 13

Publisher’s focus will be on previously announced titles

By Michael McWhertor
Chun-Li kicks Ryu while the screen is covered with splashes of color in a still from Street Fighter 6 Image: Capcom

Capcom will host a livestream event on Monday, June 13, called the Capcom Showcase, where the company promises to offer new details on upcoming and announced games. The 35-minute showcase kicks off Monday at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT and will be streamed on Capcom’s Twitch and YouTube channels

The publisher’s current lineup includes the recently announced Street Fighter 6 and a remake of Resident Evil 4. The showcase could also focus on Resident Evil Village, which has virtual reality support in development for PlayStation VR2, an announced expansion, and a multiplayer spinoff component, Resident Evil Re:Verse, that has been substantially delayed.

Beyond that, Capcom has also a handful of original titles, like Pragmata and Exoprimal, but those games appear to be farther in the future. In the near term, Capcom will soon release the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion and the Capcom Fighting Collection, a compilation of classic arcade fighting games.



