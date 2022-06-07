 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Sea Beast trailer proves the scariest adversary in the world is childcare

From the director of Big Hero 6 and Moana

By Petrana Radulovic
Netflix’s newest animated movie is an epic seafaring adventure. From director Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6), The Sea Beast takes place in a world where the fearsome monsters on the edges of old maps actually exist, tormenting sailors. It’s up to brave crews of monster hunters to clear the seas so that the people on land are safe.

In this new trailer, a brave monster hunter named Jacob (Karl Urban) finds himself facing his greatest challenge yet: taking care of Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator), a young girl who has stowed herself away on the ship. In addition to Urban and Hator, the voice cast includes The Terror’s Jared Harris as the fearsome Captain Crow, with Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without A Trace), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), and Kathy Burke (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) providing additional voices.

The Sea Beast will hit select theaters in July, before premiering on Netflix on July 8.

