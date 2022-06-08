Ukrainian game developers use their art to fight back against the Russian invasion

It has been more than 100 days since Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As the battles in the Donbas region to the east continue, many of the country’s game developers have continued working. Some do so out of necessity, while others feel a renewed sense of patriotism to bring attention — and much-needed revenue — to their country. Whatever their reasons, the games being made during this time of war are very different from the games made just a short time ago.

Polygon recently heard from Oleg Danylov, co-founder and editor of Ukrainian technology website Mezha.media, about some of those games. We invited him to share what he calls “games born of war.” His story, shared below, has also been translated from the original Ukrainian.

The Russian-Ukrainian war is the first great European war of the internet age. It is going on not only on the frontline. The war is taking place on the web, where an army of Russian bots is fighting Ukrainian patriots; in cyberspace, where hacker armies are trying to disrupt government websites; in art spaces, where Ukrainian artists create paintings, posters, and memes to support their country. War is also going on in video games.

After February 24, many developers began to create patriotic-themed games to express their feelings, calm their nerves, support Ukrainians, and raise funds for the army.

These are mostly simple arcade games that were developed in bomb shelters during air raids, so they are designed to be played for just a few minutes at a time, get revenge on Russian invaders, and humiliate the missile launchers targeting our cities. In these games, players must crush Russian vehicles, fight Russian president Vladimir Putin, beat Putin with sunflowers, steal Russian tanks, and so on. These games are free and call for donations to charities or to the army.

eBayraktar

eBayraktar is the world’s only game inside an official state app. Diia is the Ukrainian state portal and app that stores electronic copies of documents and information on where Ukrainian citizens can order state services. On March 23, 2022, Diia got a game.

This arcade game was created at iLogos Game Studios, a studio originally from Luhansk. Staff there were forced to move from the area in 2014 when the war in eastern Ukraine began. Now they do their work from Kyiv and Hamburg, Germany.

In eBayraktar you control a Bayraktar TB2 drone, which is very popular among Ukrainians. Songs, brands, and even newborns are named after these unmanned planes.

“eBayraktar is iLogos’ contribution to volunteerism,” says Nikolay Minaev, CEO of iLogos. “We want to inspire other studios to create and to volunteer for the country.”

Battle for Ukraine

Battle for Ukraine is a simple Risk-like strategy game. For its author, Sergei Maksimets, this is his first experience with game development.

“I was looking for a game in which I could defend Ukraine, but did not find one,” says Maksimets. “So after three nights I created my own.”

Ukrainian fArmy

Farmers have become one of the symbols of Ukrainian resistance. Videos of tractors pulling military equipment abandoned by the Russians went viral. Games quickly emerged as well.

For example: Steal Russian Tank (iOS, Android), Tractor vs. Tank – Tug (Android), and Tractor vs. Tanks (iOS, Android).

The most impressive is Ukrainian fArmy, which looks almost like a commercial arcade game. The game also has cool art by Nazar Davydenko.

”The main goal of Ukrainian fArmy is to draw more attention to Ukraine,” says the author, who uses the pseudonym “Ukrainian” and does not name the city where they are located. “I have no plans to commercialize the project, but if I do, all funds will go to humanitarian and military needs.”

Tile Cities

Tile Cities is a city-building puzzle game by Eugene from Kharkov, which has something in common with Carcassonne, Dorfromantik, SimCity, and tangrams.

Kharkov is located 20 kilometers from the border with Russia, and it has been shelled since the first day of the invasion; its inhabitants are still often hiding in bomb shelters. Eugene, working on the Ukrainian township simulator Ostrіv, did not have access to a desktop PC and decided to create something simpler on a laptop.

”I had the idea for the game before the war,” Eugene says. “It seemed like something that could be done in the shortest possible time. The money raised in the first month of sales would be enough for a whole pickup truck for the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine].”

Learn Ukraine

The author of Learn Ukraine, Albert Kovnir, is a double refugee. He left the city of Donetsk in 2014. In February 2022, he left Kyiv for western Ukraine. Unable to work on his own game, Through the Nightmares, he also decided to create something simpler on his laptop.

”Since the beginning of the war, we’ve been learning the geography of Ukraine from military reports and air-raid notifications,” Kovnir says. “I realized that I didn’t know Ukraine’s geography well, so I decided to create a game to fix that.”

Chornobaivka

The city of Chornobaivka is another war meme, where the AFU have repeatedly destroyed Russian equipment and personnel during multiple failed assaults. Despite their losses, the aggressors are even now trying to entrench themselves in Chornobaivka once again. The name of the village is now used as a synonym for senseless behavior. The game Chornobaivka is a visualization of a meme.

”The game conveys the level of zombification of the Rashists, their attitude toward human life, and their desire to achieve their own goals, despite the sacrifice,” says Igor Vovchuk, one of the developers.

All these games are the tip of the iceberg. Hundreds of developers are now thinking about projects with a Ukrainian flavor that will help the world get to know Ukraine and raise funds for the army. Ukraine will win, we know it!

Російсько-українська війна – це перша велика війна у Європі у епоху інтернету. Вона точиться не лише на фронтах. Війна йде в мережі, де армія російських ботів б’ється з українськими патріотами. У кіберпросторі, де армії хакерів намагаються порушити роботу державних сайтів. У художньому просторі, де українські митці створюють картини, плакати та меми на підтримку своєї країни. Війна йде також й у відеоіграх.

Після 24 лютого багато розробників почали створювати ігри на патріотичну тематику, щоб висловити свої почуття, вгамувати власні нерви, підтримати українців та зібрати кошти на армію.

Здебільшого це прості аркади, які розроблялися у бомбосховищах під час повітряних налетів, тому призначені для того, щоб витратити трохи часу, помститися російським загарбникам та принизити тих, хто запускає ракети по наших містах. У таких іграх гравці повинні чавити російську техніку, дратися з Путіним, бити Путіна соняшником, красти російські танки та таке інше. Ці ігри безплатні та закликають жертвувати кошти благодійним організаціям або армії.

єБайрактар

«єБайрактар» – це єдина у світі гра всередині офіційного державного застосунку. «Дія» – це Український державний портал та застосунок, що зберігає електронні копії документів та інформацію і де українці можуть замовити держпослуги. 23 березня 2022 у «Дії» з’явилася гра.

Цю аркаду створили в iLogos Game Studios, студія з Луганську. Її співробітники були вимушені поїхати з регіону ще у 2014, коли почалась війна на сході України. Зараз вони працюють з Києву та Гамбургу (Німеччина).

У «єБайрактар» ви керуєте дроном Bayraktar TB2, дуже популярним серед українців. На честь цих дронів виконують пісні, називають бренди та навіть новонароджених.

«єБайрактар – це внесок iLogos у волонтерську діяльність. – каже Микола Мінаєв, CEO iLogos – Ми хочемо надихнути інші студії креативити та волонтерити для країни.»

«Битва за Україну»

«Битва за Україну» – проста RISK-подібна стратегія. Для її автора, Сергія Максимця – це перший досвід розробки ігор.

«Я шукав гру, в якій можна було б захищати Україну, але не знаходив. – каже, Сергій, – тому за 3 ночі створив власну.»

Ukrainian fArmy

Одним із символів українського спротиву стали фермери. Відео з тракторами, які тягнуть покинуту росіянами військову техніку, стали вірусними. Швидко з’явилися й ігри.

Наприклад, Steal Russian Tank (iOS, Android), «Трактор проти танка – буксир» (Android), «Трактор Проти Танків» (iOS, Android).

Найбільш вражаюча – Ukrainian fArmy, яка виглядає майже як комерційна аркада. А ще у грі крутий арт від Назара Давиденко.

«Головна мета Ukrainian fArmy – привернути більше уваги до України. – каже автор, який використовує псевдонім Ukrainian, та не називає місто, де знаходиться. – В мене нема планів комерціалізувати проєкт, але якщо це буде, всі кошти підуть на гуманітарні й військові потреби.»

Tile Cities

Tile Cities – містобудівна головоломка від харків’янина Євгена, яка має дещо спільне з Carcassonne, Dorfromantik, SimCity та Танграм.

Харків розташований за 20 км від кордону з Росією, його обстрілюють з першого дня вторгнення, тому мешканці досі час від часу ховаються у бомбосховищах. Євген, який працює над симулятором українського містечка «Острів», не мав доступу до настільного ПК й вирішив створити щось простіше на ноутбуці.

«Ідея гри була в мене до війни, – каже Євген, – Вона здалася мені чимось, що можна зробити в найкоротший термін. Коштів, що зібрані за перший місяць продажів, вистачить на цілий пікап для ЗСУ.»

Learn Ukraine

Автор Learn Ukraine Альберт Ковнір – двічі біженець. У 2014 він покинув Донецьк. У лютому 2022 поїхав з Києва на Захід України. Не в змозі працювати над власною грою Through the Nightmares, він теж вирішив створити щось простіше на ноутбуці.

«З початку війни ми вчимо географію України по військових зведеннях та сповіщеннях про повітряну тривогу, – каже Альберт. – Я зрозумів, що погано знаю географію України й вирішив створити гру, щоб це виправити»

Чорнобаївка

Чорнобаївка – ще один мем війни, тут ЗСУ постійно знищує російську техніку та особовий склад під час неодноразових невдалих спроб закріпитися. Попри втрати, агресори все ще намагаються знову закріпитися у Чорнобаївці. Назва села використовується зараз як синонім безглуздої поведінки. Гра Чорнобаївка – візуалізація мему.

«У грі передано рівень зомбованості рашистів, їхнє ставлення до людського життя та бажання досягти своєї цілі не зважаючи на жертви.» – каже Ігор Вовчук, один з розробників.

Усі ці ігри – верхівка айсбергу. Сотні розробників розмірковують зараз над проєктами з українським колоритом, які допоможуть світу дізнатися про Україну та зібрати кошти на армію. Україна переможе, ми це знаємо!