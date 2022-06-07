 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Prey pits a deadly Comanche warrior against the Predator

The film hits Hulu in August

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

The newest film in the Predator franchise heads to the past.

Set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, Prey follows deadly warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she discovers a threat to her people. As it turns out, the danger isn’t just a wild animal (or a colonizer), but a highly evolved alien creature. The two hunters end up locked in a cutthroat showdown. Since this movie takes place early on in the Predator timeline, the two are pretty evenly matched.

In the trailer, Naru goes after a bear and while she’s hiding from it, something else kills it. Must be pretty shocking to see the apex predator in your biome get totally owned by something else!

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and written by Patrick Aison (Wayward Pines, Treadstone). Along with Midthunder, the movie stars a variety of other Native and First Nation actors, including Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal), and newcomer Dakota Beavers.

Prey will hit Hulu on Aug. 5.

