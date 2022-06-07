Berserk manga will continue after Kentaro Miura’s death

Following the death of Berserk author Kentaro Miura last year, fans of the series worldwide mourned not only the passing of one of the most influential artists of his generation, but the premature end of one of the most highly-acclaimed manga of the past 30 years.

That appears to no longer be the case. Late Monday evening, the editing department of Young Animal — the manga magazine that has published Berserk in Japan since 1992 — announced in an open letter that Miura’s assistants would continue to draw and publish the series under the supervision of manga author Kouji Mori, Kentaro Miura’s colleague and childhood friend.

“We will resume the serialization of Berserk,” Young Animal said in a statement. “Please accept our apologies(sic) for the long wait before we could make this announcement.” The statement goes on to explain that before his passing, Miura had spoken at length with Mori about stories and arcs he had in mind for Berserk, as well as the series’ ending. Following Miura’s death, Mori considered discussing what he knew about Berserk’s intended ending through an interview or article, but chose instead to accept an offer by Studio Gaga — the manga studio founded by Miura and staffed by his assistants and apprentices — to continue the manga.

“I have a message and promise to everyone,” Mori said in the statement. “I will recall the details as much as possible and tell the story. [...] I will only write the episodes that Miura talked to me about. I will not flesh it out.” Mori went on to further state that, “Many of you may not be fully satisfied with the Berserk written without Miura, but we hope everyone’s thoughts will be with us.”

Moving forward, Young Animal will publish six chapters that will conclude the “Fantasia Arc/Elf Island Chapter,” before moving on to a new arc that will begin afterward. Henceforth, the manga will have the following credits: “Original work by Kentarou Miura, manga by Studio Gaga, supervised by Kouji Mori.”

The final volume of Berserk completed by Miura will be published in English by Dark Horse in November.