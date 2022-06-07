 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Wendell & Wild clip is full of spooky stop-motion

The Henry Selick project hits Netflix in October

By Petrana Radulovic
A new clip for Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, and Henry Selick’s latest film definitely feels like a Selick project.

The famed stop-motion director is known for spooky titles like Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline, and James and the Giant Peach. Wendell & Wild, the upcoming Netflix movie, definitely has all the scary-but-not-too-scary vibes of those projects. In this new clip, we see Kat (Lyric Ross), the edgy teenager at the center of the story, as she investigates creepy noises in a dark classroom.

Wendell & Wild will follow two demon brothers — Kat’s personal demons. Peele and Key voice the demons. The project, based on a story by Selick, was first announced back in 2015, but Netflix didn’t pick it up till 2018. It’s set to come out this October, just in time for Halloween! In addition to Peele, Key, and Ross, the voice cast includes Angela Bassett and James Hong.

