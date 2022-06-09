Terrifying spider-train horror game Choo-Choo Charles is coming to consoles too

Have you ever sat down to enjoy a typical evening of Thomas & Friends, only to wonder: What if this experience was utterly terrifying, and shocked me to my core? What if Thomas had the near-infinite teeth of an apex predator, and the spindly legs of a horribly large spider? Well, friends. I have truly excellent news for you. Choo-Choo Charles, the horror game about a terrifying train is coming to consoles as well as PC. And new gameplay footage was shared at the Summer Game Fest’s Day of the Devs presentation on Thursday.

Developed by Two Star Games, Choo-Choo Charles is an open-world horror game. Its Steam page sums it up marvelously: “Charles is a bloodthirsty train, and you need to destroy him.” It’s simple, really. You operate a train, but you are being pursued by the dreadful Charles, who yearns to devour your delicate human flesh. Complete missions, meet settlers, and upgrade your train into a veritable tank. Your final goal: summon Charles the train into a one-v-one battle — then fight to the death. Don’t be the one who dies.

What’s not to love about this wholesome escapade? Operate your train. Look out for the loathsome Charles. Go along the winding tracks in your nice little train. Hm, where did Charles go? Leave the comfortable train to clear debris. Oh god, oh no, oh shit, here he comes.

Since I first witnessed Choo-Choo Charles, after the developer tweeted footage in late 2021, I have not known a single moment of peace.

While there isn’t a specific release date beyond 2022, we hope it will come out in the summer, because this seems like a perfectly relaxing summer game. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. You can wishlist Choo-Choo Charles on Steam.